Filed Under:Allegheny County, Lawrenceville, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Water And Sewer Authority, Water Main Break


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A water main break has left some people without water in Lawrenceville this morning.

Emergency officials say the break happened at Butler Street and McCandless Avenue before 7 a.m.

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority crews are working to fix the break, but no timetable has been given on how long it will take.

Some people who live in the area are without water service. Officials have not given an exact number.

Also, one lane of traffic is closed down in the area of the break.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

