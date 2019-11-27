



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As drivers took to the Pennsylvania Turnpike for one of the busiest travel days of the year, it was the wind that slowed everyone down, not just the traffic.

“I definitely had to hold on with two hands for a while, a little intense,” Scott Wise said.

KDKA talked to Wise and his family at the Oakmont Service Plaza on Wednesday.

They were heading to Washington D.C. from Cleveland.

“Lots of wind, it was pretty dramatic. I was glad I was driving a low-profile car,” said Wise.

The strong winds caused travel troubles all around Western Pennsylvania on the day before Thanksgiving.

A Wind Advisory went into effect at 10 a.m. for all of Western Pennsylvania

“It is slowing us down. Two kids slow us down as much as the wind does, that’s for sure,” Ryan Fink said.

The strong winds also caused power outages throughout the area.

A Dairy Queen in Washington on Wylie Avenue has its sign fall over because of the wind.

West Penn Power crews were prepared to tackle whatever came their way, working around the clock.

“We’ve been able to get an idea of where the impact is going to be. Unfortunately, in this particular instance, it’s all of Pennsylvania,” said West Penn Power spokesperson Todd Meyers.

Meyers said the best thing to do is have a backup plan in case you lose power.

“Be patient, have some foods on hand you can prepare without electricity if need be. This is sort of the worst timing because this whole holiday centers around eating,” said Meyers.