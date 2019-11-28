PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pennsylvania court has rejected the appeal of a man convicted of killing two sisters who lived next door to him in Pittsburgh and were sisters of an Iowa state lawmaker.
Forty-nine-year-old Allen Wade was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the February 2014 deaths of Sarah and Susan Wolfe, who were found shot to death in the basement of their East Liberty home.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that a Superior Court panel rejected his appeal arguments, including a challenge to prosecutors’ use of a hat containing his DNA found in the victims’ home five weeks before their deaths.
Prosecutors sought the death penalty, but a jury deadlock led to a life without parole sentence.
The victims were sisters of Democratic Iowa state Rep. Mary Wolfe.
