



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As some local retailers decided to close their doors on Thanksgiving Day, others were open early to attract some anxious shoppers.

In the Pittsburgh area on Thursday, Big Lots was open throughout the day, while JCPenney opened at 2 p.m.

Several hundred people waited outside of The Mall at Robinson to get into JCPenney.

Some shoppers got in line as early as 9 a.m. for a chance to win $500 off of their purchases.

The store gave away about 600 coupons, most of which were $10.

Only a few coupons were worth $500 were given away.

“I’m not sure what I’m going to get, $10, $100 or $500, but I’m here for a gamble,” said Chris Kishan of Canonsburg.

It was a much quieter scene at the Moon Township Big Lots, but shoppers were still hoping to find big deals.

“On Thanksgiving it was easy,” said Jojo Marko of Moon Township. “Tomorrow, I’ll be doing it online.”

