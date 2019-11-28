BEN AVON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A Ben Avon Heights couple woke up to a surprise on Thanksgiving Day when they found a deer stuck in the swimming pool.

“Never seen anything like this. It was an unusual morning,” said homeowner Janet Jackson on Friday. “We tried to remove the deer from our pool and realized we could not do it so we called the police and they were outstanding.”

“They had a noose that they brought, which was the only way to get it out. My wife and I tried to lift it out. It was trying desperately to get out and we just couldn’t manage it,” said homeowner Tom Jackson.

The couple said once the deer was pulled out of the pool, it was placed in the yard.

There’s a first for everything, and a memorable Thanksgiving at that.