



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Wind Advisory has been canceled for Western Pennsylvania, but wind gusts may reach 20 miles per hour during the afternoon.

It looks like most of the snow is also done for the day.

There is still some lake effect snow showers near Cleveland, but that’s not going to impact us.

The rest of Thursday should be dry with overcast skies.

Temperatures were in the mid to upper 30s this morning, and we should have highs back in the 40s this afternoon.

Friday will be dry, and rain chances will return on Saturday afternoon with heavy rain possible on Saturday evening.

Rain showers will be spotty on Sunday with rain showers turning to snow showers on Monday.

Travel conditions will obviously be poor at times over the weekend.

