BLACK FRIDAY:Plan Your Shopping Strategy
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:30 PMCollege Football
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:30 PMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Flush and Boil Water Advisory, Lawrenceville, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Water Main Break


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has lifted a Precautionary Flush and Boil Water Advisory for about 900 homes in Lawrenceville following a water main break Wednesday morning.

The precautionary advisory was lifted Friday. PWSA says two rounds of water quality testing showed no signs of contamination, and the water is now safe to drink.

It’s recommended that customers using their water for the first time in several days should run their taps for at least a minute before using it for consumption or cooking. PWSA says this removes “stagnant” water from the plumbing so the water coming out is fresh.

The 12-inch break on McCandless Avenue earlier this week caused low or no water pressure for parts of Lawrenceville.

Comments