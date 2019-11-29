



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has lifted a Precautionary Flush and Boil Water Advisory for about 900 homes in Lawrenceville following a water main break Wednesday morning.

The precautionary advisory was lifted Friday. PWSA says two rounds of water quality testing showed no signs of contamination, and the water is now safe to drink.

After a 12″ main break on McCandless Avenue, PWSA has issued a flush and boil advisory for some Upper Lawrenceville streets. To search the impact zone for your address: https://t.co/qwHoWUpvyE For more info on how to flush and boil: https://t.co/i3N7ltb7u5 pic.twitter.com/UOc4h9wCWl — Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) November 27, 2019

It’s recommended that customers using their water for the first time in several days should run their taps for at least a minute before using it for consumption or cooking. PWSA says this removes “stagnant” water from the plumbing so the water coming out is fresh.

The 12-inch break on McCandless Avenue earlier this week caused low or no water pressure for parts of Lawrenceville.

