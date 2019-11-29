



NEW YORK (KDKA) – A member of the Franklin Regional High School Marching Band was surprised with a $20,000 award while she was in New York to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with the band.

Every year the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade welcomes marching bands from all over to perform for all to see.

On Thursday the Franklin Regional High School Marching Band from Murrysville was one of the nine bands that took part.

This is the third time the school performed during the parade.

But this year, one of its members was given a special surprise.

Emma Martin is a senior flag twirler and 2019’s recipient of the Bob Hope Band Scholarship, a $20,000 award split between the winner and their band.

Emma only learned she is this year’s winner at a luncheon earlier this week in New York.

Her mom found out awhile back and has been keeping it a secret from the rest of her family, so it was a big surprise to Emma and her father.

She says she plans to use the scholarship to pursue a nursing career.

The money given to the band will provide more money for its own scholarship fund.