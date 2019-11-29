GLASSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman in Glassport on Thanksgiving.
According to the Allegheny County Police, Glassport Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 600 block of Ohio Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday night.
When police arrived and entered the home, they found a 52-year-old female with a gunshot wound. Police say she was taken to the hospital in stable condition and her injury is expected to be non-life-threatening.
On Friday, Allegheny County Police say they charged 47-year-old Jonah Reid in connection to the shooting.
He’s now in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment on charges of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Police did not say what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
