



SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) – A suspected bank robber is on the run after holding up a Huntington Bank in Sharon this morning.

According to the Sharon Police Department, the robbery happened Friday morning just after 10:20 a.m. at the Huntington Bank on East State Street.

Police say the suspect walked into the bank and demanded money. He allegedly advised the tellers that he was carrying a weapon.

He ran from the bank, police say, with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police describe the suspected robber as a black man with a gray mustache. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hat and black coat, with a black scarf wrapped around his face.

The FBI is helping the Sharon Police Department investigate.

Any with information about the robbery is asked to call the Sharon Police Department at (724)983-3210.