PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The observant eyes of witnesses and the reliable recordings from surveillance cameras are two big reasons a man is behind bars.

The string of thefts started at the Rite Aid on Atwood Street in Oakland, where Byron Leverette is accused of knocking down the manager and throwing bottles of stolen laundry detergent at her before taking off.

Within minutes, officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on Forbes Avenue where a suspect matching the description stole a pair of gloves and ran off. The manager there even chased the thief.

Then around 1 a.m., the officers spotted the same guy going into the CVS on Forbes. They followed him in and caught him trying to steal two more bottle of detergent. That’s when they moved in and arrested the man.

He’s facing two counts of retail theft and one count of robbery.