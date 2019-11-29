



MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Officials are looking for two men who jumped the counter at a local corner store and held the clerk at gunpoint.

Officials were at Rocks Express on Frederick Street for hours on Friday, dusting for prints and getting the surveillance video after the robbery.

The same clerk behind the counter on Friday was behind the counter the last time it was held up. That robbery still hasn’t been solved from a few months ago.

During the most recent robbery, the clerk said the two men came into the store around 3 p.m. on Friday.

One held him at gunpoint, the other jumped the counter saying, “Where’s the money, where’s the cash?”

They took the money and then ran down an alley.

Neighbors say it’s enough already as there have been too many robberies at the same corner store.

“It happens quite frequently. We know the guys that run the store. It’s a little bit scary for them,” said Elizabeth Diehl of McKees Rocks.

Diehl is concerned for her grandmother, who lives in the neighborhood and suspects the store is targeted for its location.

“It’s a little bit nerve-wracking to know that something like this could happen … It’s never like just at night or in the morning. It’s all the time,” Diehl told KDKA News.

The clerk describes the robbers as two black men, each about 6 feet tall.