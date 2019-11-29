



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Black Friday shopper, bundle up!

Pittsburgh woke up this morning to chilly temperatures that felt in the high 20s and low 30s due to the windchill.

KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours says we’ll stay mainly dry but cloudy the rest of Friday, with highs in the low 40s.

Tomorrow, rain showers arrive in the early evening. A few areas could see some freezing rain overnight Saturday into Sunday morning north of 422 and the ridges east.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

By 9 a.m. Sunday, many of us are just seeing rain showers and the 40s while Mary Ours says Indiana, Somerset and north of I-80 could very well still be in the 30s and dealing with icy conditions.

Expect scattered rain showers for the Steelers game Sunday, but it doesn’t look like a washout. The temperature Sunday will be a bit warmer than the rest of the week, with Mary Ours forecasting the high to be 54.

The rest of the week will see cooler temperatures in the high 30s and low to mid-40s.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.