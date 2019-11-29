



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers defensive legend and Hall of Famer Joe Greene has been selected to the NFL’s 100 All-Time Team.

On Thursday, the Steelers announced that defensive tackle Joe Greene was one of the 14 defensive lineman and 12 linebackers selected in the NFL’s Top 100. He was the first player revealed in that group, with the rest to be announced Friday night.

Greene led the Steelers’ “Steel Curtain” defense for 13 seasons. His career with the Steelers started in the 70s, and in 1974 he earned the title of NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The Steelers also credit him with inspiring his teammates to win the team’s first Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl IX.

“From an attitude standpoint, a desire, he’d do whatever you had to do to win,” said his late Coach Chuck Noll in a press release from the Steelers.