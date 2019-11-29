Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster has been officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Browns.
The Steelers announced wide receiver Smith-Schuster, who left the last Browns match-up with injuries, won’t play Sunday. The wide receiver suffered a knee injury and a concussion during that game.
While Smith-Schuster is officially out, the Steelers say James Conner is listed as doubtful and Artie Burns is questionable.
Smith-Schuster hasn’t practiced since he was injured. However, the Steelers say he has cleared the concussion protocol.
