PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster has been officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

The Steelers announced wide receiver Smith-Schuster, who left the last Browns match-up with injuries, won’t play Sunday. The wide receiver suffered a knee injury and a concussion during that game.

While Smith-Schuster is officially out, the Steelers say James Conner is listed as doubtful and Artie Burns is questionable.

Smith-Schuster hasn’t practiced since he was injured. However, the Steelers say he has cleared the concussion protocol.

