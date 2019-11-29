



PITTSBURGH (KDKA0 — Four Pittsburgh Steelers legends were named to the NFL’s 100 All-Time Team.

Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, Jack Ham and Chuck Noll were honored by the league over the last two days.

On Thursday, Greene was one of the 14 defensive linemen and 12 linebackers selected in the NFL’s Top 100.

Lambert, Ham, and Noll were selected on Friday.

Some of the best to ever do it. Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, Jack Ham, and Chuck Noll have been named to the #NFL100 All-Time Team. pic.twitter.com/d5ujpRDiBG — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 30, 2019

Lambert was named to nine straight Pro Bowls, was All-Pro eight times and won four Super Bowls as one of the best linebackers ever.

Ham was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1988 after spending 12 years with the Steelers. He was also a six-time All-Pro and four-time Super Bowl champion as a linebacker.

Noll, elected to the Hall of Fame in 1993, won four Super Bowls as the Steelers’ head coach.