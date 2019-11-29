Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday, a time when city leaders encourage people to support local businesses, instead of big, chain stores.
Mayor Bill Peduto says about two-thirds of every dollar spent at a local business stays in our local economy.
To encourage people to get out and shop local, all parking fees downtown will be waived.
Customers won’t have to feed the meter or pay at city-owned lots from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday. However, parking garages will not be free.
You can go online to check out all the local businesses that are having special activities and deals.
