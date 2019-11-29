



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of western Pennsylvania in anticipation of this weekend’s weather.

The National Weather Service Pittsburgh said on Friday that the watch starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday and ends Sunday at noon.

Parts of Westmoreland, Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion, Venango and Fayette Counties are under the watch.

Freezing rain and accumulating ice are expected, officials said.

Officials said the freezing rain will develop Saturday before changing to rain on Sunday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for eastern portions of the forecast area in anticipation of Freezing Rain Saturday night through Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/3hlgaSojYY — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) November 29, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js