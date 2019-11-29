BLACK FRIDAY:Plan Your Shopping Strategy
Filed Under:Local TV, weather, Winter Storm Watch, Winter Weather


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of western Pennsylvania in anticipation of this weekend’s weather.

(Photo Credit: NWS Pittsburgh/Twitter)

The National Weather Service Pittsburgh said on Friday that the watch starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday and ends Sunday at noon.

Parts of Westmoreland, Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion, Venango and Fayette Counties are under the watch.

Freezing rain and accumulating ice are expected, officials said.

Officials said the freezing rain will develop Saturday before changing to rain on Sunday.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Comments