Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yinzer chocolate bars are back in time for the holidays.
It was announced on Friday that the holiday-themed bars are now available for purchase.
The candy bar, which is a Sarris chocolate bar wrapped in a Yinzer-style wrapper, is available at Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagle, Market District, GetGo, Kuhn’s Markets, Hallmark stores, the Heinz History Center and Visit Pittsburgh gift shops.
Proceded go towards an organization called Spenser’s Voice Fund.
You must log in to post a comment.