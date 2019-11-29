BLACK FRIDAY:Plan Your Shopping Strategy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yinzer chocolate bars are back in time for the holidays.

It was announced on Friday that the holiday-themed bars are now available for purchase.

The candy bar, which is a Sarris chocolate bar wrapped in a Yinzer-style wrapper, is available at Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagle, Market District, GetGo, Kuhn’s Markets, Hallmark stores, the Heinz History Center and Visit Pittsburgh gift shops.

Proceded go towards an organization called Spenser’s Voice Fund.

