PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A social media post with Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens is drawing attention.

Kitchens was seen posing with another man wearing a “Pittsburgh started it” t-shirt.

That’s a reference to the recent Steelers-Browns brawl that led to the indefinite suspension of Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

A Browns spokesman told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Kitchens’ daughters gave him the shirt as a joke and he decided to wear it to a screening of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

The Browns told ESPN that Kitchens did not intend for anyone to see the shirt.

The Steelers host the Browns on Sunday.

