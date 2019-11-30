PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A social media post with Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens is drawing attention.
Kitchens was seen posing with another man wearing a “Pittsburgh started it” t-shirt.
That’s a reference to the recent Steelers-Browns brawl that led to the indefinite suspension of Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
A Browns spokesman told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Kitchens’ daughters gave him the shirt as a joke and he decided to wear it to a screening of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
Browns’ HC Freddie Kitchens spotted wearing ‘Pittsburgh started it’ T-shirt:https://t.co/BKqd6wdOfW
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2019
The Browns told ESPN that Kitchens did not intend for anyone to see the shirt.
The Steelers host the Browns on Sunday.
