



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf has warned people traveling back home from Thanksgiving celebrations to be mindful of inclement weather conditions. Freezing rain is expected in some areas.

A period of freezing rain is still forecast for tonight and Sunday morning. The most icing, 0.25″ or a bit more, is forecast for Garrett County (Ice Storm Warning), with less in the Winter Weather Advisory area. Remember – when driving in ice and snow, take it slow! pic.twitter.com/tMgKcsDQb9 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) November 30, 2019

“As always, the safety of everyone in the state is my priority,” Gov. Wolf said. “The Thanksgiving holiday weekend will end with some potentially dangerous winter weather, making safety and preparedness even more important as folks travel.

Please heed the advice of weather forecasters and emergency professionals and consider altering travel plans if necessary. I want everyone to have had a wonderful holiday weekend and safe travel is tantamount to that goal.”

“I cannot stress enough the importance for everyone to heed weather forecasts, listen to directions from emergency officials, plan accordingly, and check in on your neighbors, especially the elderly,” Wolf added.

Wolf’s press release stated that power outages and downed trees were a possibility depending on overnight temperatures.

“With a storm like this, a difference of just a few degrees can quickly change weather and road conditions,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield. “Make sure you have emergency supplies in your car if you must travel, and stay in touch with neighbors so you can help each other if you lose power.”

