PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The Winter Storm Watch is now a winter weather advisory for Mercer, Venango, Butler, Clarion, Armstrong, Indiana and the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette Counties from 7PM until Noon where .10 to .20 of ice accumulation can be expected.

An ice storm warning takes effect for Somerset, Cambria and Garrett County Maryland from 7PM – 7PM where .20 to .40 of ice accumulation is possible.

KDKA Meterologist Mary Ours says hang the lights before it gets dark because it will be dry yet chilly, with temperatures around 40.

Pittsburgh will be warmer so there are no ice concerns, but you’ll see rain showers from late tonight through tomorrow totaling around half an inch. Grab the rain gear for the Steelers game and if you are hunting, but temperatures will be in the 50s.

On Monday morning areas north and in the ridges could see some rain and snow showers at the bus stop and the commute back to work will see highs back near normal in the low 40s.