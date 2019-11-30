ICE STORM WARNING:Issued from 7pm Saturday to 7pm Sunday for Somerset, Cambria and Garrett County, Maryland
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMFour Sides of the Story
    2:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    3:30 PMCollege Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:heinz lofts, Local News, Local TV, NFL, Stabbing, Terrelle Pryor


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Pittsburgh Police are investigating a stabbing involving NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.

Pryor was stabbed early Saturday at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

A source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Pryor was stabbed in the shoulder and chest.

Social media reports say he’s in critical condition, but expected to survive.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that family members expect Pryor to survive the stabbing. They are by his side as doctors monitor his progress.

Pryor is a Jeannette native who played for the Raiders, Browns, Redskins, Jets and Bills. He was released by the Jaguars earlier this year and is currently a free agent.

Pryor is a former starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments