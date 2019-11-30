PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Pittsburgh Police are investigating a stabbing involving NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.
Pryor was stabbed early Saturday at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex.
A source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Pryor was stabbed in the shoulder and chest.
Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor underwent surgery this morning and is in critical condition after being stabbed last night at his Pittsburgh apartment in the shoulder and chest, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2019
Social media reports say he’s in critical condition, but expected to survive.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that family members expect Pryor to survive the stabbing. They are by his side as doctors monitor his progress.
A close family friend of Terrelle Pryor told me the family does expect Pryor to survive the stabbing, and that several family members are by his side post-surgery as doctors monitor his progress. We will be following the story this AM on @SportsCenter
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 30, 2019
Pryor is a Jeannette native who played for the Raiders, Browns, Redskins, Jets and Bills. He was released by the Jaguars earlier this year and is currently a free agent.
Pryor is a former starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.