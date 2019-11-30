



BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA)–Saturday marked the beginning of deer season in Pennsylvania. It marked the first time the season started on a Saturday in more than five decades.

Hunters flocked to their hunting grounds well before the sun came up over the horizon Saturday morning. Most were already wearing their vibrant orange hats and vests.

“The thrill of the hunt,” Devin Eisengart from Baldwin said as he got out of his truck.

“I want a buck,” Paula Villano said with a laugh as she loaded up for her hunt with Saige Rossi.

For both of them it was their second time coming out to try and bag a deer after not getting one last year.

“Our buck is going to be bigger than his,” Villano said as she pointed to the third member of their group.

Steve Spence has been hunting for more than 20 years and uses it as a time to get away from everything.

“I come out here to relax,” he said. “I like to hunt. If I get a deer, that’s good because I want the meat anyways.”

He brought his 12-year-old niece who was trying this for the first time.

“I usually see my uncle going out and I’ve always wanted to try it,” Madalynn Spence said.

The Spences were just a couple of the hunters who ventured into the woods to take advantage of the first Saturday start to the season since 1963.

“It kind of helps a lot because a lot of people work on a Monday and take off work all the time,” Eisengart said.

There will be more changes coming to next year as Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill this week that will allow for a few Sunday hunts including at least one during deer season.

This year’s season goes until December 14th.