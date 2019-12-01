PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The Winter Weather Advisory has expired for Tucker County and Butler County because temperatures are rising above the freezing mark.

North of I-80 up until around noon freezing rain is still possible with a trace to .2” of ice accumulation.

Trouble spots will still be where we have the ICE STORM WARNING and that is for Garrett County and Somerset County where up to .5” of ice accumulation is possible through the afternoon.

Many of us will see just rain and the 50s so a milder day for the Steelers.

It will be windy with gusts up to about 25 mph at times.

Overnight tonight through tomorrow morning we will see some rain showers switching to snow showers with the cold northwesterly flow.

The ridges and Garrett County MD could see around 1-2” of snow but less than an inch is expected elsewhere.

Monday will be blustery with highs right around 40.