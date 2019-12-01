Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be facing off against the Buffalo Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC instead of 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS, according to an NFL reporter.
Week 15 schedule changes:
Buffalo at Pittsburgh has moved from 1:00 PM ET on CBS to 8:20 PM ET on NBC.
Minnesota at Los Angeles Chargers has moved from 8:20 PM ET on NBC to 4:05 PM ET on CBS.
— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) December 2, 2019
The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers game has been moved from the 8:20 p.m. slot on NBC to 4:05 p.m. on CBS.
