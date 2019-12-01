PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Steelers Nation is gearing up for one of the biggest games of the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 p.m. in a rematch of the controversial week 11 showdown featuring a massive brawl that got 33 players fined and three suspended.

Two of those players will sit out the game. Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett is suspended indefinitely and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey is serving the second of his two-game suspension.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi returns after serving his one-game suspension.

The Steelers will be missing standout wide receiver JuJu Smith- Schuster and running back James Conner.

Devlin Hodges will get the start at quarterback.

Heinz Field security will treat this like every game with a zero tolerancy policy for people causing problems.

Pittsburgh Public Safety will be inside and outside the stadium, but won’t give specifics.

Sunday’s game has big implications for the playoff chances for both teams.