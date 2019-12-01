



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Steelers players were sporting an interesting assortment of shirts as they arrived at Heinz Field for the big game against the Cleveland Browns.

You could say there’s no love lost between the two teams as they play each other for the first time since the big brawl that resulted in several player suspensions.

ESPN reporter Dianna Russini featured the t-shirts on her Twitter page; everything from “Free Pouncey” to “Revenge” to a cartoon of a little Steeler relieving himself on a Cleveland player.