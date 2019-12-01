Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Several events are scheduled in Pittsburgh for World AIDS Day.
The Warhol Museum hosts the 30th annual Day With(out) Art with a video screening covering subjects like the anti-stigma work in New Orleans.
Artist Jordan Eagles will create illuminations using donated blood from members of the LGBTQ community.
The 15th annual Red Ribbon Gala will take place at 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Omni William Penn Hotel.
A silent auction, dinner, and a remembrance of life ceremony are scheduled.
Tickets for the black tie optional event cost $100 per person.
