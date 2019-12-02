Comments
BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) – Someone is stepping into the holiday season a little richer after a lottery ticket worth more than $1 million was sold at a local Walmart.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a winning ticket was sold at the Walmart in Belle Vernon on Nov. 28.
The Walmart on 100 Sara Way receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning Diamond Mine ticket, which is worth $1,035,268.
If you’re the lucky winner, you can call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
