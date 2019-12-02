MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) – A Washington County restaurant that went viral for its Halloween decorations has decked the halls once more.
Angelo’s II on Third Street in Monongahela is getting in the holiday spirit with large blow-up Christmas decorations.
Photos from Mon Valley Drone show a Christmas tree that rivals the one in downtown Pittsburgh, a large inflatable sleigh with present-holding penguins, and a Santa looking down on Mon City making sure everyone is good for goodness sake.
There are also large penguins decorating the tree and glowing snowflakes.
The holiday display was unveiled this weekend, with the official lighting on Nov. 30.
After their Halloween decorations, the restaurant says they became overwhelmed with customers, both new and returning.
