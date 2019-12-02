PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Anthony Bentley, a 44-year-old resident of Pittsburgh, has pled guilty to several charges related to cocaine trafficking.

Bentley, also known as “Poundcake,” pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of money laundering, and one count of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Bentley admitted that between May 2015 through January 2016, he was part of a drug trafficking operation involving over 500 grams of powder cocaine.

On October 20, 2015, Bentley sold nearly 500 grams to a police informant.

He also admitted to money laundering through purchasing real estate in the Pittsburgh area. This included a commercial property purchased with a cashier’s check for over $150,000 on Laketon Road. Bentley also purchased a house on Curtis street with a $20,000 payment. These funds were acquired through the sale of cocaine.

Bentley is also a previously convicted felon which would bar him from owning firearms.

He admitted to owning an AK-47 and M16 fully-automatic machine gun.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 2020.

Bentley is facing a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and maximum sentence of 40 years in prison for conspiracy charges, a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the cocaine distribution charge, and up to 40 years in prison for the money laundering charges.