PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A barge struck the Smithfield Street Bridge late Sunday night according to multiple sources.
Pittsburgh: Barge struck the Smithfield Street bridge. No injuries or obvious damage. Bridge will remain shut down until PennDot responds to inspect the bridge.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 2, 2019
No one was injured. The bridge is currently shut down and will remain shut down until PennDOT responds to inspect the bridge.
