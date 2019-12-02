  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A barge struck the Smithfield Street Bridge late Sunday night according to multiple sources.

No one was injured. The bridge is currently shut down and will remain shut down until PennDOT responds to inspect the bridge.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this story.

