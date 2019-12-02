Comments
TYRONE, Pa. (KDKA) — A man has died after being shot during a hunting accident in Blair County.
Two men in their early 40s were hunting together near the Old State Game Lands when the Game Commissioner was called to the scene along with the coroner.
Both the Game Commissioner and coroner were called to the scene just before 6:00 p.m.
No charges are expected to be filed against the man’s hunting companion and the Pennsylvania State Police is handling the investigation of the accident.
