WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a person accused of using credit cards stolen from an elderly couple in Washington County.
According to the City of Washington Police Department, a woman caught on surveillance footage has been using stolen credit cards.
Police say the cards were stolen during a home invasion robbery where an elderly couple were the victims.
In the photo shared by police on Facebook, the suspect is a black female. At the time she was caught on camera, she was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and a red and white hat.
Police did not specify if she was also a suspect in the home invasion.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 724-223-4226 and ask to speak with a detective.
