



SAN FRANCISCO (AP/KDKA) — Shoppers, many of them using smartphones, spent $3.6 billion buying online from small businesses on Saturday.

Adobe Analytics, which tracks online sales, says that’s up 18% from a year earlier. Adobe reports that holiday season sales are on track to grow 14.9% from 2018. Small businesses garnered $68.2 billion in online sales from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30.

More people are shopping on their phones. Adobe said Sunday that smartphone revenue made up 41.2% of all e-commerce revenue on Saturday. That is up 22% from a year ago.

Saturday’s top-selling products included toys from Disney’s “Frozen 2,” “Madden 20” and “FIFA 20” video games, Amazon’s Fire TV and Apple AirPods.

Looking ahead to Cyber Monday, Adobe expects a record $9.4 billion in online retail sales, up 19% from last year.

With so many people shopping online, the Better Business Bureau is warning everyone to be careful of falling for scams.

Shoppers should be sure to look out for misleading ads, fake websites, and untrustworthy sellers.

Never use prepaid debit cards or wire money.

Also, be on the lookout for unsolicited emails, texts, and calls.

