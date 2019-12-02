



SEATTLE (KDKA) — During the broadcast of Monday Night Football, the NFL announced the finalists for defensive backs for the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

Among those finalists were former Steelers cornerbacks Rod Woodson and Mel Blount and safeties Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell.

Blount was part of the 1970s Steelers dynasty that captured four Super Bowls and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

Shell was also part of the 1970s Steelers and in that time, he was named to the Pro Bowl five times between 1978-1982. His six straight seasons with five or more interceptions is the second-longest in NFL history.

Woodson was a 2009 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee after a career that saw him ranked tied for first in interceptions two separate seasons in 1999 and then again in 2000. He was also a six-time first-team All-Pro, which is tied for the most all-time among defensive backs.

Polamalu, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Steelers in three trips, earned eight Pro Bowl selections in his career, including five straight between 2004-2008. He is also a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thirteen players, seven cornerbacks and six safties, will be named to the NFL All-Time Team on Friday night at 8:00 p.m.