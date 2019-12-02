Comments
HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) – A record-breaking 45,650 bears were tossed onto the ice during a Hershey Bears hockey game. That’s nearly 50,000 stuffed animals that will be donated to local charities.
The Hershey Bears said they broke their own world record on Sunday night during their Teddy Bear Toss.
Thousands of stuffed animals rained down at the Giant Center. Last year’s record was 34,798 bears. This year, the Bears smashed that record by more than 10,000.
The Bears say all of the stuffed animals are donated to about 40 local charities. CommunityAid will also make a donation of 25 cents per stuffed animal collected, up to $15,000.
The Bears are an AHL team based in Hershey. They beat the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday during overtime.
