HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s governor wants Major League Baseball to rethink a restructuring plan that would affect three minor league teams in his state.

Gov. Tom Wolf, on Monday, wrote to baseball commissioner Robert Manfred to express concern about the impact on the Erie SeaWolves, the Williamsport Crosscutters, and the State College Spikes.

The Professional Baseball Agreement between Major League Baseball and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues expires after the 2020 season. The restructuring proposal would lead to 42 teams being dropped from their circuits.

Major league teams say they spend nearly $500 million annually in salary to support the minor leagues but get back only $18 million.

Wolf says the current proposal will put players and employees out of jobs and be economically harmful to host communities.

Today, @GovernorTomWolf sent a letter to @MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred and Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem urging them to reconsider a proposal to cut ties with more than 40 Minor League teams throughout the nation.https://t.co/iNP9enr0vM — Office of the Governor (@GovernorsOffice) December 2, 2019

