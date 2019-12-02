Comments
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Patton Street (Wilmerding-Monroeville Road) between Monroeville Boulevard and Mt. Pleasant Drive will close at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3.
The closure is expected to last about a week in order for the Allegheny County Department of Public Works to perform an emergency repair of a portion of the road that is sinking.
Residential traffic will be allowed through the closed section of the road but through traffic will not be permitted.
North and southbound traffic will be detoured by way of Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville Avenue, Lynn Avenue, and the Tri-Boro Expressway.
