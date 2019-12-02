PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another Pittsburgh sports team is dawning the black and gold.
The Pitt Panthers Men’s Basketball is set to host Rutgers on Tuesday, a game that the school is deeming a black out at the Petersen Events Center. The team will be wearing special black and gold alternate uniforms in the game inspired by the other sports teams in the city.
“A nod to our city. Pitt x Rutgers. Tuesday. #PittBlackout | #ZooEra”
A nod to our city.
Pitt x Rutgers. Tuesday. #PittBlackout | #ZooEra pic.twitter.com/T6w3OzJXmo
— Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) December 1, 2019
The school is also selling special t-shirts for the event.
“LIMITED EDITION! Available while it lasts for the @Pitt_MBB #PittBlackout.”
LIMITED EDITION!
Available while it lasts for the @Pitt_MBB #PittBlackout. https://t.co/4W5ITsZmjK pic.twitter.com/Y00VweC626
— ShopPittPanthers.com (@Pitt_TeamStore) November 29, 2019
The Panthers take on the Scarlet Knights Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m.
“These are for the city. Pitt x Rutgers. Tuesday. 9PM. #PittBlackout | #ZooEra”
These are for the city.
Pitt x Rutgers. Tuesday. 9PM. #PittBlackout | #ZooEra pic.twitter.com/JW91qEqQvN
— Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) November 29, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.