PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another Pittsburgh sports team is dawning the black and gold.

The Pitt Panthers Men’s Basketball is set to host Rutgers on Tuesday, a game that the school is deeming a black out at the Petersen Events Center. The team will be wearing special black and gold alternate uniforms in the game inspired by the other sports teams in the city.

“A nod to our city. Pitt x Rutgers. Tuesday. #PittBlackout | #ZooEra”

The school is also selling special t-shirts for the event.

“LIMITED EDITION! Available while it lasts for the @Pitt_MBB #PittBlackout.”

The Panthers take on the Scarlet Knights Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m.

“These are for the city. Pitt x Rutgers. Tuesday. 9PM. #PittBlackout | #ZooEra”