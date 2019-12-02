



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools hosted a public hearing on Monday about their $665.6 million preliminary budget and the proposed tax increase.

The 2020 budget is a 2.4 percent increase from the 2019 General Fund Budget. There’s also a proposed tax increase of 2.3 percent.

According to the district, there hasn’t been a proposed tax increase in five years.

The public hearing held at the Administration Building in Oakland began at noon on Monday.

KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse says most people were in favor of the proposed tax increase but wanted the money to be allocated less to school security like officers and metal detectors. Rather, they wanted the tax increase to go toward counselors and social services.

The district’s budget has recently come under heavy scrutiny from both local and state politicians.

Variety of views on @PPSnews PGH Public School budget with proposed tax increase aired at hearing today. What are they saying about higher property taxes? My story tonight on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/vwBqUpHIwC — Jon Delano KDKA (@JonDelano) December 2, 2019

After Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale took Superintendent Anthony Hamlet to task for spending close to half a million dollars a year on travel, Controller Michael Lamb said the district has taken no action to rein in those costs.

“Now to be asking for a tax increase, when they haven’t put their financial house in order, is a problem,” Lamb told KDKA’s Andy Sheehan two weeks ago.

Hamlet released a statement in response to the Auditor General’s review. It reads, in part: