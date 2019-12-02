PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers fans are thrilled with the win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. So much so, they’re seen in the Strip buying T-shirts.
“It was amazing. It was amazing. We were just kind of looking for a great game, and we got it,” said Steelers fan Bertha Higbee.
Bertha and Chris Higbee traveled all the way from Nevada just to go to Sunday’s game.
They’re not from Pittsburgh — just big Steelers fans.
KDKA’s Lindsay Ward caught up with them while they were browsing black and gold gear in the Strip District.
“We love Steeler Nation. We love everything about it. And we came 2,200 miles to see them. We’re going to do it again next year,” said Chris.
They’re not the only ones who traveled far to watch a game many say was one the Steelers needed to win.
Guys from South Florida were praising Quarterback Devlin Hodges’ performance.
“He did what he needed to do to win. ‘He didn’t kill us,’ as Tomlin would say.’ He didn’t kill us,'” said Steelers fan Jesse Logan.
“Because he’s a walk-on, basically undrafted. But when you’re at this level, everyone’s got the ability if you’re given the chance to go out and perform,” said Chris Higbee.
And with the fans approval comes new team merchandise. We spotted numerous “duck” T-shirts.
Many tell KDKA the team is on the right path.
“They won and they’re still in the playoffs, so that’s good,” said Steelers fan Richard Arndt.
And many Steelers fans believe that Devlin Hodges should play in this Sunday’s game.
