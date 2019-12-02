PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Don’t for a moment think it won’t happen in your neighborhood.

Wherever the delivery services go there is a chance the porch pirates are not far behind.

“This is a crime of opportunity,” says Ross Township Police Det. Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp, “It’s definitely something we’ve seen as a local and a national trend where more and more common packages are being stolen off porches, doorsteps apartment complexes.”

That’s why Steve Podobinski arrived at the Amazon locker at Whole Foods in Wexford today to pick up a package.

The lockers keep the package secure until the owner comes to claim it with a barcode. Podobinski says he worries about porch pirates, “Cause even though there’s usually somebody at home during the day you don’t necessarily know when somebody drops something off.”

Podobinski says if there’s a package on his porch it’s an open invitation for anyone to “help themselves.”

With the conveyor belts of Amazon, UPS, FED EX, and the United States Postal Service working at warp speed the theft opportunities are flowing into the neighborhoods so alternative delivery opportunities are critical.

UPS will send its packages to one of its own retail locations or to some CVS Pharmacies, and Michaels stores.

FedEx has put lockboxes in some Walgreens Drug Stores, as well as its own facilities.

And Kohlhepp points out, “There are services like Amazon where they can go into your house and leave the package inside.”

All four of the main shipping services have online access where you can control where your package goes.

But it is important to note, diverting your package from your home may come with a service fee.