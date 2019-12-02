  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey has been activated and placed on the exempt/commissioner permission list.

The Steelers put in a request with the NFL for a two-day roster exemption and the league granted them the exemption.

Pouncey was suspended for three games following a brawl at the end of the November 14 Steelers vs. Browns game and after an appeal, it was reduced to two games.

    The Steelers have released center Patrick Morris, who was signed from the practice squad after Pouncey’s suspension, to make room for Pouncey on the roster.

