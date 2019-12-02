



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We’re only two days into December, but weather-wise we’re off to a rocky start.

KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours says she expects December’s wild start to continue today with rain transitioning to snow showers.

She expects less than an inch of accumulation for the majority of us, but the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m. Tuesday where 2 to 5 inches could be expected with the higher amounts in the hilltops.

Shower coverage will increase this afternoon as a cold front moves through the region. While some areas will see snow immediately, others will see a rain/snow mix before turning to all snow later. Here is some idea on when snow will start and end across the area. pic.twitter.com/RxKXpQnWEP — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) December 2, 2019

Mary Ours says Somerset could see 2 to 4 inches. The area is also under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m. Monday.

It will be blustery today with gusts around 20 mph and highs struggling to make it to 40, Mary says.

We dry out tomorrow with highs around 40 then our next round of light snow showers move in Wednesday with cold air sticking around for much of the week.

