TOWSON, Md. (KDKA) — A major manufacturer of tools is recalling a hammer due to an injury hazard.

Stanley Black & Decker is recalling its 16-ounce wooden hammers that were exclusively sold at Walmarts nationwide, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The hammers were sold from July 2018 through August 2019.

(Photo Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The molded grip on the instrument can come loose, posing an injury hazard.

The code for the product is 076174514544. It is located on a label on the handle.

The CPSC said to stop using the hammers and return them to Walmart.

More information about the recall can be found here.

