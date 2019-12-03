Comments
TOWSON, Md. (KDKA) — A major manufacturer of tools is recalling a hammer due to an injury hazard.
Stanley Black & Decker is recalling its 16-ounce wooden hammers that were exclusively sold at Walmarts nationwide, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.
The hammers were sold from July 2018 through August 2019.
The molded grip on the instrument can come loose, posing an injury hazard.
The code for the product is 076174514544. It is located on a label on the handle.
The CPSC said to stop using the hammers and return them to Walmart.
More information about the recall can be found here.
