



SALTSBURG (KDKA) – An Indiana County man wanted by state police for an alleged crime spree in which he’s facing more than a dozen felony charges has been apprehended.

State Police Troop A says 36-year-old David Dilts Jr. from Penn Run is the suspect in five different incidents that happened on Friday.

UPDATE: David Paul Dilts, Jr. is in PSP custody. Acting on a tip, Troopers responded to Twolick Drive, White Township, Indiana County and observed Dilts walking in the area. He was taken into custody without incident at 1:25 PM. Thank you! https://t.co/5y4dKaVfYZ — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) December 3, 2019

Dilts is accused of crashing a stolen Nissan around Gamble Road and Germany Lutheran Cemetery Road in West Wheatfield Township around 5:30 p.m. According to police, Dilts then walked up to a house on Roy Boring Road and found a man walking his dog.

He then allegedly pointed a stolen .22 caliber rifle at the victim, demanding the victim hand over his car.

That’s when police say the victim disarmed Dilts and threw him to the ground. Dilts later fled on foot, leaving the stolen rifle at the residence.

On Sunday, the incident was reported to police and they named Dilts as a suspect. On Tuesday, state police asked the public for help locating Dilts. He was taken into custody without incident at 1:25 p.m after police received a tip.

He’s facing 13 felony charges, including criminal attempt robbery and burglary.