



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A total of six people are now facing charges for the violent assault that happened outside a McDonald’s in downtown Pittsburgh, and police are still investigating the incident.

Pittsburgh Police say they’ve arrested four more people for their involvement in the fight that took place at the beginning of November outside the McDonald’s on Wood Street.

Two McDonald’s employees — Roneese Davis and Kaniya Martin — were arrested early on.

Since then, Sharondia Lett, Alicia Johnson and Atiya Rosser have been arrested for simple assault. Police say Lett was also working at McDonald’s at the time of

Charles Ranson was arrested for summary harassment.

WARNING: Graphic content and language

Police say surveillance video shows an argument staring with an unknown male and Marc Conn, along with his longtime girlfriend Billie Jo Goldsworthy, inside the McDonald’s.

When Conn tried to pull his girlfriend away, the criminal complaint says two McDonald’s employees identified as Davis and Martin intervened and could be seen pushing and punching Goldsworthy, who police say appeared to be pushing back.

Police said Goldsworthy continued to argue with employees and customers outside. She was then pepper sprayed by a woman now identified as Rosser. Police say Johnson then dragged Goldsworthy to the ground by her hair. While she was down, police say Lett struck her in the face.

The video shows Conn on the phone, and police say he was trying to call 911.

When Conn tried to assist his girlfriend and break up the fight, he was also attacked and knocked unconscious.

Video footage shows Davis punching Conn once into the back of the head, causing Conn to fall face-first onto the pavement.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.