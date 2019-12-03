



HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials released a photo of a person of interest in connection to a robbery of an off-track betting parlor in Harmar Township.

Allegheny County Police say they were called to the Meadows Off-Track Betting facility on Anchor Drive in Harmar Township for a robbery just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 25.

During the investigation, police say they determined a woman was the only employee at work as she prepared to open the business. She told police that the building was still locked and she thought she was alone.

However, police say there was a man in the building wearing a mask to cover his face. He allegedly confronted her, demanded her keys then barricaded her in a room without the phone.

The man then used the woman’s vehicle to flee the area.

Officials said the vehicle is as a 2005 dark gray Ford Escape, bearing PA Wildlife Conservation plate WR 23951 depicting an owl. There is also a Slippery Rock sticker in the rear window and a Slippery Rock University parking sticker on the upper driver’s side windshield.